Sensex, Nifty Rally On Record Breaking Spree On COVID Vaccine Cheer

The S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 indexes continue to rally on record-breaking spree on Tuesday as investors' confidence was boosted after pharma major Pfizer said that its vaccine being jointly developed by Pfizer and BioNTech was 90 per cent effective in preventing Covid-19 infections in ongoing Phase 3 trials triggering hopes of a faster global economic recovery. The benchmarks were on track to close higher for seventh session in a row with Sensex rising as much as 521 points to hit record high of 43,118.11 and Nifty 50 index climbed as much as 137 points to hit an all-time high of 12,598.35.

As of 12:39 pm, the Sensex was up 488 points or 1.15 per cent to 43,086 and Nifty advanced 122 points to 12,583.

"The vaccine news is a big relief for markets and investors are hoping that the economic recovery will take place sooner," said Samrat Dasgupta, chief executive officer at Esquire Capital Investment Advisors told news agency Reuters.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led alliance - National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leading in Bihar state assembly elections also added to investors' enthusiasm, analysts said.

Eight of 11 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange were trading higher led by the Nifty Bank index's over 3 per cent gain. Financial services, PSU Bank, Private Bank, Energy and Metal indices were also up between 1-3.4 per cent.

On the other hand, IT, Pharma and FMCG shares were witnessing selling pressure.

Mid- and small-cap shares were underperforming their larger peers as Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indexes rose 0.3 and 0.1 per cent each respectively.

Among the individual shares Pfizer surged as much as 19 per cent after its parent announced that its Covid-19 vaccine was 90 per cent effective in treating COVID-19.

IndusInd Bank was top Nifty gainer, the stock rallied 9 per cent to Rs 843. Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Larsen & Toubro, State Bank of India, HDFC, Tata Motors, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, GAIL India and HDFC Bank also rose between 3-8 per cent.

On the flipside, Cipla, Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, Infosys, Nestle India, Divi's Labs, Dr Reddy's Labs, Wipro and Tata Consultancy Services fell between 3-5.5 per cent.

The overall market breadth was negative as 1,317 shares were declining while 1,183 were trading lower on the BSE.