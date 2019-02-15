Nifty Slides Below 10,700 For First Time In Over 2 Weeks: 10 Things To Know

Losses in financial, pharma, auto and metal stocks dragged the markets lower

Domestic stock markets started Friday's session on a lower note tracking losses in Asian peers, a day after benchmark index Sensex registered its worst run in over five months. The Sensex declined as much as 144 points to touch 35,731 on the downside in early trade on Friday, while the Nifty hit 10,690, down 55 points from the previous close. That marked the first time since January 30 the Nifty slipped below the 10,700 mark. Losses in financial, pharma, auto and metal stocks dragged the markets lower amid a selloff in most sectors.