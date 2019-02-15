NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Nifty Slides Below 10,700 For First Time In Over 2 Weeks: 10 Things To Know

Top laggards on the Nifty were Sun Pharma, JSW Steel, Zee, Hero MotoCorp and Tata Motors.

Market | | Updated: February 15, 2019 10:29 IST
Losses in financial, pharma, auto and metal stocks dragged the markets lower

Domestic stock markets started Friday's session on a lower note tracking losses in Asian peers, a day after benchmark index Sensex registered its worst run in over five months. The Sensex declined as much as 144 points to touch 35,731 on the downside in early trade on Friday, while the Nifty hit 10,690, down 55 points from the previous close. That marked the first time since January 30 the Nifty slipped below the 10,700 mark. Losses in financial, pharma, auto and metal stocks dragged the markets lower amid a selloff in most sectors.
Here are 10 things to know:
  1. At 10:27 am, the Sensex traded down 128 points at 35,748 and the Nifty was down 54 points at 10,692. 
  2. At that time, top laggards on the 50-scrip index were Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Sun Pharma, JSW Steel, Hero MotoCorp and Tata Motors, trading with losses of between 2.2 per cent and 8.1 per cent.
  3. Among sectoral indices on the NSE, the Nifty Pharma - comprising pharmaceutical stocks - was the worst hit in percentage terms. The index fell as much as 2.4 per cent, dragged by Sun Pharma.
  4. However, advances in some counters provided some support to the markets. 
  5. ONGC or Oil & Natural Gas Corporation shares jumped as much as 5.9 per cent, after the company beat analysts' estimates by reporting a 64.8 per cent jump in net profit for the December quarter.
  6. Jet Airways shares jumped as much as 7.5 per cent in morning, a day after the airline said its board had approved a rescue deal which would make its lenders its largest shareholders and fix a near Rs. 8,500 crore funding gap.
  7. With debts of more than $1 billion, Jet has struggled over the last year as competition intensified, the rupee depreciated and high oil prices hurt margins. 
  8. Equities in other Asian markets fell on Friday after weak US retail sales figures raised doubts about the strength of the world's largest economy, offsetting optimism towards trade talks between the US and China.
  9. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan, which had scaled a four-month high midweek on factors including expectations for reduced US-China trade tensions, was down 0.8 per cent. The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.6 per cent. Japan's Nikkei dropped 1.2 per cent and South Korea's KOSPI shed 1.5 per cent.
  10. Meanwhile, the Sensex has declined for six consecutive days, logging its worst run since September 5, 2018, and the Nifty 50 registered five straight days of downward movement. 

(With agency inputs)



