Sensex, Nifty Extend Record-Breaking Streak Paced By Gains In PSU Banks

The S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 indexes closed at record highs for twelfth session on Tuesday paced by gains in state-run banking, auto and realty stocks. The benchmarks opened lower in trade, however, buying in banking stocks and index heavyweight Reliance Industries in noon deals helped markets recover from lower levels. The Sensex rose as much as 490 points from the day's lowest level to hit record high of 49,569.14 and Nifty surpassed 14,500 mark for the first time.

The Sensex ended 248 points higher to close at an all-time high of 49,517 and Nifty 50 index advanced 79 points to settle at 14,563.

Eight of 11 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended higher led by the Nifty PSU Bank index's over 5 per cent gain. Realty, media, auto, banking and metal stocks also witnessed buying interest.

On the other hand, Pharma, IT and FMCG stocks faced selling pressure on account of profit booking.

Mid- and small-cap shares ended on a mixed note as Nifty Midcap 100 index rose 0.6 per cent while Nifty Smallcap 100 index closed on a flat note.

Tata Motors was top gainer in the Nifty 50 basket of shares, the stock rose over 10 per cent to hit 52-weeeek high of Rs 252 after Jaguar Land Rover's retail sales for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 stood at 128,469 vehicles, 13.1 per cent higher than 113,569 vehicles sold in the preceding quarter, but down 9.0 per cent compared to the same period last year.