Sensex, Nifty End On Flat Note; Reliance Industries, TCS Top Gainers

The Indian equity benchmarks ended on a flat note as traders booked profit at record highs earlier in the session a day ahead of the monthly expiry of August futures and option contracts, analysts said. Earlier in the day, the Sensex advanced as much as 239 points to hit record high of 56,198.13 and Nifty 50 index touched an all-time high of 16,712.45. Gains in Infosys, Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC and Hindustan Unilever were offset with losses in Bajaj Finserv, ICICI Bank, Titan, Bharti Airtel and Lasren & Toubro.

The Sensex slipped 15 points to close at 56,944 and Nifty 50 index advanced 10 points to settle at record high 16,635.

"The market shows that it is going to be crucial for the short-term market scenario to sustain above the 16500 Nifty50 Index level. If the market is unable to sustain the level of 16,500, it can witness lower levels of 16,350. Technical indicator suggests, a volatile movement in the market in a small range between 16,350-16,700," Ashis Biswas, Head of Technical Research at CapitalVia Global Research told NDTV.

Ten of 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended lower led by the Nifty Consumer Durables index's over 1.5 per cent decline. Realty, Healthcare, Media, Financial Services and Bank indices also fell between 0.3-0.7 per cent.

On the other hand, Nifty FMCG, IT, Metal and Oil & Gas indexes ended higher.

Mid- and small-cap shares witnessed buying interest as Nifty Midcap 100 index rose 0.3 per cent and Nifty Smallcap 100 index advanced 0.8 per cent.

Adani Ports was top Nifty gainer, the stock rose 3.7 per cent to close at Rs 721. HDFC Life, Hindalco, ONGC, Coal India, Tata Motors, TCS and Eicher Motors also rose between 1-2.6 per cent.

On the flipside, Bajaj Finserv, Titan, Maruti Suzuki, Bharti Airtel, Dr Reddy's Labs, Tata Steel, Axis Bank, JSW Steel, Cipla, UPL and Bajaj Finance were among the laggards.

The overall market breadth was positive as 1,992 shares ended higher while 1,213 closed lower on the BSE.