Sensex, Nifty End On A Flat Note; FMCG, PSU Bank Stocks Worst Hit

The S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 indexes ended on a flat note on Monday as gains in HDFC Bank, HDFC, Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv were offset with losses in ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries, Hindustan Unilever, Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services. The benchmarks opened lower wherein the Sensex fell as much as 412 points and Nifty 50 index touched an intraday low of 13,447.05. However, late buying in meal, financial services and auto shares helped benchmarks erase intraday losses.

The Sensex ended 10 points higher at 46,263 and Nifty 50 index advanced 10 points to settle at 13,568.

Seven of 11 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended lower led by the Nifty PSU Bank and FMCG indexes over 1 per cent decline. Real estate, pharma and banking shares also faced selling pressure.

On the other hand, media, metal, auto and financial services shares witnessed buying interest.

Mid- and small-cap shares ended on mixed note as Nifty Midcap 100 index rose 0.5 per cent and Nifty Smallcap 100 index declined 0.2 per cent.

Bajaj Finance was top Nifty gainer, the stock rose 5 per cent to close at Rs 5,150. Bajaj Finserv, Eicher Motors, JSW Steel, Shree Cements, HDFC, Tech Mahindra and Adani Ports were also among the gainers.

On the flipside, Hindustan Unilever, Nestle India, Bharat Petroleum, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, State Bank of India, TCS, ITC, Cipla and ONGC were among the laggards.

The overall market breadth was neutral as 1,555 shares ended lower while 1,417 closed lower on the BSE.