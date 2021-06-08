Sensex, Nifty End Marginally Lower; Banking Shares Fall, IT Stocks Gain

Hindalco was top Nifty loser, the stock fell nearly 2 per cent to close at Rs 388.

The Indian equity benchmarks ended marginally lower as investors booked profits at record highs in banking, metal and financial services. However, buying in information technology and power shares capped the downside for the benchmarks. During the session, Nifty touched record high of 15,778.80 before succumbing to profit taking and Sensex fell as much as 297 points from day's highest level.

The Sensex fell 53 points or 0.1 per cent lower at 52,276 and Nifty 50 index slipped 12 points to close at 15,740.

Five of 11 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended higher led by the Nifty Bank index's 1 per cent fall. Nifty Financial Services, Metal, PSU Bank and Private Bank indices also closed lower.

On the other hand, information technology, power, auto, realty and FMCG shares witnessed buying interest.

Mid- and small-cap shares outperformed their larger peers as Nifty Midcap 100 index rose 0.6 per cent and Nifty Smallcap 100 index advanced 0.5 per cent.

Among the individual shares, shares of Gautam Adani-led power producer - Adani Power - have rallied a whopping 57 per cent in the last four trading sessions, data from stock exchanges showed. In Tuesday's session Adani Power shares rose as much as 19.33 per cent to hit record high of Rs 151.50 on the back of heavy trading volumes.

Hindalco was top Nifty loser, the stock fell nearly 2 per cent to close at Rs 388. Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC, State Bank of India, HDFC Bank, Shree Cements, Power Grid and UltraTech Cement also fell between 0.9-1.7 per cent.

On the flipside, Tata Motors, Tech Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, Indian Oil, HCL Technologies, Infosys, HDFC Life, Bharat Petroleum and Britannia Industries were among the gainers.

The overall market breadth was extremely positive as 1,838 shares ended higher while 1,365 closed lower on the BSE.