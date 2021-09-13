Sensex, Nifty End Lower Dragged By Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank

The Indian equity benchmarks ended lower on Monday dragged by losses in Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Infosys and Axis Bank. However, the downside was capped owing to buying interest in Tata Consultancy Services, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC, Tata Steel and ITC. The Sensex fell as much as 360 points at the day's lowest level and Nifty 50 index touched an intraday low of 17,269.15. However, buying around lower levels helped benchmarks recover most of their intraday losses in noon deals.

The Sensex ended 127 points or 0.22 per cent lower at 58,178 and Nifty 50 index slipped 14 points to close at 17,355.

Eight of 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended higher led by the Nifty Metal index's over 1 per cent gain. Metals shares witnessed buying interest after the Commerce Ministry's investigation arm Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) recommended the imposition of anti-dumping duty on certain aluminium products from China.

Nifty Information Technology, Realty, Healthcare, Media and Pharma indices also rose between 0.3-1 per cent.

On the other hand, Nifty Bank, Financial Services, PSU Bank, Private Bank, Consumer Durables and Oil & Gas indices ended lower.

Mid- and small-cap shares witnessed buying interest as Nifty Midcap 100 index rose 0.45 per cent and Nifty Smallcap 100 index advanced 0.54 per cent.

Among the individual shares, Jet Airways shares rose by their daily maximum limit of 5 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 83.50 after an investor consortium backed by UAE businessman Murari Lal Jalan said that Jet Airways will resume domestic operations by the first quarter of 2022 and international flights from the second half of 2022.

Reliance Industries was the top Nifty loser, the stock fell 2.3 per cent to close at Rs 2,370 after the company delayed the launch of its affordable smartphone JioPhone Next, which it is developing in partnership with Google.

ICICI Bank, SBI Life, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC Bank, Adani Ports, Eicher Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, UPL, HDFC Life and Axis Bank were also among the losers.

On the flipside, Coal India, Hindalco, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tata Steel, Bharat Petroleum, TCS, Wipro, Indian Oil and Maruti Suzuki were among the gainers.

The overall market breadth was marginally positive as 1,717 shares ended higher while 1,547 closed lower on the BSE.