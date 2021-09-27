Sensex, Nifty End Flat; IT Stocks Underperform, Auto Stocks Gain

The Indian equity benchmarks ended on a flat note on Monday as gains in auto, banking, oil & gas, realty and energy shares was offset with losses in recent outperforming information technology shares. The benchmarks staged a gap up opening with both the Nifty and Sensex touching record highs. The Sensex touched record high of 60,412.32 and Nifty 50 index hit an all-time high of 17,943.50. However, the indices gave up gains in the first hour of opening to trade in a range bound manner.

The Sensex ended 29 points higher at record high of 60,077.88 and Nifty 50 index rose 2 points to close at an all-time high of 17,855.

Reliance Industries was the top mover in the Sensex, the stock touched an all-time high of Rs 2,529, with surge in Reliance's stock price its market capitalisation crossed Rs 17 lakh crore.

Ten of 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended higher led by the Nifty Auto index's 3.2 per cent gain. Auto stocks witnessed buying ahead of monthly sales figures due on October 1. Nifty Bank, Media, Private Bank, Oil & Gas and Realty indices also rose between 1-3 per cent.

On the other hand, Nifty Information Technology index dropped nearly 3 per cent as investors booked profits in recently outperforming IT shares, analysts said.

FMCG, Pharma, Healthcare and Consumer Durable indices also closed with a negative bias.

Mid- and small-cap shares closed in-line with their larger peers as Nifty Midcap 100 index ended on a flat note and Nifty Smallcap 100 index slipped 0.12 per cent.

Maruti Suzuki was top Nifty gainer, the stock rose 6.44 per cent to close at Rs 7,400. Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors, ONGC, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto, NTPC, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Bharat Petroleum and UltraTech Cement also rose between 1.5-4.3 per cent.

On the flipside, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, Divi's Labs, Bajaj Finserv, Infosys, Eicher Motors, Larsen & Toubro, JSW Steel, Nestle India, Hindustan Unilever and IndusInd Bank fell between 1-4 per cent.

The overall market breadth was neutral as 1,716 shares ended lower while 1,638 closed higher on the BSE.