Sensex, Nifty End At Record Highs For Eleventh Session Led By IT Stocks

The S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 indexes ended at record highs for eleventh session in trade on Monday led by strong gains in auto, information technology, FMCG and pharma stocks. The benchmarks staged a gap up opening and extended gains in last hour of trade on the back of partial recovery in banking stocks. The Sensex rose as much as 521 points to hit an all-time high of 49,303.79 and Nifty 50 index touched record high of 14,488.30.

The Sensex ended 1 per cent or 487 points higher to close at an all-time high of 49,269 and Nifty 50 index climbed 138 points or 1 per cent to close at record 14,485.

Six off 11 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended higher led by the Nifty IT index's over 3 per cent gain.