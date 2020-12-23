Share Market Update: Sensex Rises Over 150 Points, Nifty Near 13,500 Led By IT Shares

The S&P BSE Sensex index fell more than 100 points following a positive start.

Domestic stock markets started Wednesday's session on a muted note despite mild gains across Asian equities, as investors weighed the prospect of COVID-19 vaccines against more stimulus measures in major economies. The S&P BSE Sensex index declined 107.59 points, or 0.23 per cent, lower at 45,899.10 at the weakest level recorded in early deals following a positive opening, and the broader NSE Nifty 50 benchmark slid to as low as 13,432.20, down 34.1 points, or 0.25 per cent, from its previous close. (Also Read: Stocks To Watch Today)

At 9:17 am, the Sensex traded 50.32 points, or 0.11 per cent, lower at 45,956.37 while the Nifty was down 17.0 points, or 0.13 per cent, at 13,449.3. (Track Sensex, Nifty Here)

Other Asian markets steadied, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan up 0.10 per cent at the last count, following three straight sessions of declines.

Japan's Nikkei 225 benchmark was also up 0.10 per cent, although gains were concentrated in healthcare and technology stocks.

Both indices are up more than 60 per cent from March lows.

The E-Mini S&P 500 futures dropped half a per cent after Donald Trump threw a last-minute spanner in to pandemic relief plans by threatening not to sign a long-awaited stimulus bill in to law.

European and British equity futures fell by the same margin as the news offset hints of progress toward a British trade deal with Europe.

Holiday-thinned markets are also jittery about a highly contagious new coronavirus strain, which has given support to the safe-haven US dollar and yen and dragged on the prices of growth-sensitive commodities from oil to iron ore and copper.