Sensex, Nifty Close Lower After 5 Days Of Gain

Domestic stock markets closed lower on Tuesday tracking weakness in Asian peers on concerns about global growth, a day after the International Monetary Fund cut its global growth forecasts. The Sensex shed 134 points to end at 36,444, while the Nifty finished at 10,922, down 39 points from the previous close. Selling in auto, metal and state-run banking stocks weighed on the markets, whereas buying in pharmaceutical shares limited the downside.