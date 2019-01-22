NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Sensex, Nifty Close Lower After 5 Days Of Gain

Selling in auto, metal and state-run banking stocks dragged the markets lower, whereas buying in pharmaceutical shares limited the downside.

Market | | Updated: January 22, 2019 15:43 IST
Domestic stock markets closed lower on Tuesday tracking weakness in Asian peers on concerns about global growth, a day after the International Monetary Fund cut its global growth forecasts. The Sensex shed 134 points to end at 36,444, while the Nifty finished at 10,922, down 39 points from the previous close. Selling in auto, metal and state-run banking stocks weighed on the markets, whereas buying in pharmaceutical shares limited the downside.
Here are 5 things to know:
  1. Top laggards on the 50-scrip index were Vedanta, Tata Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra, finishing 3.7 per cent, 3.3 per cent and 3.1 per cent lower respectively.
  2. The Nifty Auto - a sectoral index on the NSE comprising automobile stocks - finished 0.8 per cent lower. Besides M&M, prominent laggards in the sector included Ashok Leyland and Maruti Suzuki India, which finished 3 per cent and 2.1 per cent lower respectively.
  3. Shares in TVS Motor Company, however, closed 3.1 per cent higher, after the auto maker reported a better-than-expected rise in quarter profit. TVS Motor Company posted a 15.6 per cent increase in net profit for the quarter ended December 31, higher than analysts' estimates. 
  4. Asian Paints shares finished 1.2 per cent lower despite the announcement of strong earnings by the paint company. Asian Paints reported a 14.6 per cent rise in its net profit for the December quarter, beating Street estimates.
  5. The benchmark indices put an end to five consecutive sessions of gains, in which the Sensex and Nifty had risen 725 points, or 2 per cent, and 224 points, or 2.1 per cent.

(With agency inputs)



