Sensex, Nifty Close At Record Highs For Third Day In A Row Led By Airtel

Sensex rose as much as 442 points to at an all-time high of 46,704.97

The S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 indexes closed at record highs for third day in a row paced by gains in Bharti Airtel, HDFC, ONGC, Titan and Asian Paints. The benchmarks staged a gap up opening and held on to gains on the back of a broad-based buying interest. The Sensex rose as much as 442 points to at an all-time high of 46,704.97 and Nifty 50 index climbed as much as 125 points to hit record high of 13,692.35. The markets have been hitting new highs on the back of record foreign flows into the Indian equities, analysts said.

The Sensex rose 403 points to close at record high of 46,666 and Nifty 50 index climbed 115 points to settle at new all-time high of 13,683.

Foreign institutional investors on Tuesday bought shares worth Rs 2,484 crore. So far this year the FIIs have bought shares worth Rs 1.5 lakh crore, data from National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) showed.

In today's session buying was visible across board as all the 19 sector gauges, compiled by BSE, ended higher led by the S&P BSE Realty index's over 5 per cent gain. Industrials, IT, Telecom, Consumer Discretionary Goods & Services, Capital Goods and Metal indexes also rose over a per cent each.

Mid- and small-cap shares also witnessed buying interest as the S&P BSE MidCap and S&P BSE SmallCap indexes rose nearly 1 per cent each.

Bharti Airtel was top gainer in the Nifty 50 basket of shares, the stock rose nearly 3 per cent to close at Rs 518. Hindalco, Bharti Airtel, HDFC, ONGC, Divi's Labs, UPL, Asian Paints, Titan, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors and Power Grid also rose between 1.8-2.8 per cent each.

On the flipside, ICICI Bank fell 1 per cent to close at Rs 512. IndusInd Bank, UltraTech Cement, GAIL India, NTPC, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv and State Bank of India were among the losers.

Shares of quick service restaurant chain operator Burger King are in huge demand in Wednesday's session. After a stellar market debut, the stock rose by its daily maximum limit of 20 per cent for the second consecutive session. Burger King share price has moved up to Rs 199.25, a rise of more than three times from the initial public offering price of Rs 60. Burger King's market debut was the biggest since 2017, when Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd. jumped 142 per cent.

The overall market breadth was positive as 1,858 shares ended higher while 1,166 closed lower on the BSE.