Sensex, Nifty Close At Record Highs For Seventh Straight Session

The Indian equity benchmarks closed at record highs for seventh straight session on Monday led by gains in Reliance Industries, Infosys, HCL Technologies, HDFC, Hindustan Unilever and Tech Mahindra. The Sensex rose as much as 386 points to hit record high of 58,515.85 and Nifty 50 index touched an all-time high of 17,429.55.

The Sensex advanced 167 points to close at record high of 58,207 and Nifty 50 index climbed 54 points to close at an all-time high of 17,378.

"Nifty 50 index witnessed some lacklustre movement and it failed to hold important psychological level of 17400. It is going to be crucial for Nifty to sustain above 17,250 in the short-term to test higher levels of 17,450-17,500. The momentum indicators like RSI and MACD are indicating positive outlook to continue," said Ashis Biswas, head of technical research at CapitalVia Global Research.

Twelve of 19 sector gauges compiled by the BSE ended higher led by the S&P BSE Realty index's nearly 3 per cent gain. Information Technology, Consumer Durables, Auto, Energy and Consumer Discretionary Goods & Services indices also rose between 0.5-1.5 per cent.

On the other hand, Telecom, banking, power and oil & gas shares witnessed selling pressure.

Reliance Industries was among the top Nifty gainers, the stock rose nearly 2 per cent to close at record high of Rs 2,429 after the company acquired stake in Strand Life Sciences for a consideration of Rs 393 crore.

Wipro, HCL Technologies, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Grasim Industries, Eicher Motors, Cipla, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hero MotoCorp and Bajaj Auto were also among the gainers.

On the flipside, Indian Oil, IndusInd Bank, ONGC, Britannia Industries, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Sun Pharma, ITC, JSW Steel and HDFC Bank were among the losers.

The overall market breadth was neutral as 1,686 shares ended higher while 1,622 closed lower on the BSE.