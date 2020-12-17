Sensex, Nifty Close At Record Highs For Fourth Day In A Row

The S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 indexes surged to new highs for fourth day in a row led by gains in HDFC, HDFC Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finance and Kotak Mahindra Bank. The Sensex rose as much as 326 points to hit an all-time high of 46,992.57 and Nifty 50 index climbed 91 points to record high of 13,773.25.

The Sensex ended 224 points or 0.48 per cent higher at 46,890 and Nifty 50 index advanced 58 points to close at an all-time high of 13,741.

Continuous buying by foreign institutional investors (FIIs) has triggered a bull run in the markets, analysts said.

In today's session, seven of 11 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended lower led by the Nifty Media index's nearly 2 per cent decline. Metal, PSU banking, FMCG and auto stocks also faced selling pressure.

On the other hand, financial services, pharma and real estate stocks witnessed buying interest.

Mid- and small-cap shares ended on a mixed note as Nifty Midcap 100 index fell 0.3 per cent and Nifty Smallcap 100 index advanced 0.15 per cent.

Divi's Labs was top Nifty gainer, the stock rose 3 per cent to close at Rs 3,830. HDFC, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, Shree Cements, TCS, Power Grid, UltraTech Cement and HDFC Life were also among the gainers.

On the flipside, Hindalco, Coal India, Maruti Suzuki, Adani Ports, Tata Steel, ONGC, JSW Steel, BPCL and Bajaj Auto were among the losers.

The overall market breadth was negative as 1,584 shares ended lower while 1,387 ended higher on the BSE.