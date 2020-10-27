Share Market Updates: Sensex Falls Over 100 Points, Nifty Slips Below 11,750 Amid Choppy Trade

Share Market News: Adani Ports IndusInd Bank and ICICI Bank were the top Nifty laggards

Domestic stock markets gave up initial gains in a choppy session on Tuesday, continuing to decline a day after benchmark indices slumped more than 1 per cent tracking global equities on rising cases of COVID-19 in Europe and the US. The S&P BSE Sensex index fell 123.96 points to hit 40,021.54 on the downside, reversing direction following a mildly positive start. The broader NSE Nifty 50 benchmark moved in a range of 78.85 points, between 11,736.80 and 11,815.65.

At 9:29 am, the Sensex traded at 40,029.44, down 116.06 points - or 0.29 per cent - from its previous close, and the Nifty was down 28.65 points - or 0.24 per cent - at 11,739.10.

Adani Ports, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, ONGC and Indian Oil, trading between 2.18 per cent and 2.90 per cent lower, were the top laggards in the 50-scrip benchmark index.

On the other hand, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Nestle, NTPC, Shree Cement and Tech Mahindra - up 1.30-6.11 per cent each - rose the most among 22 Nifty gainers.

Equities in other Asian markets moved lower as soaring coronavirus cases around the world and slow progress on a US stimulus deal hammered investor sentiment and took a toll on Wall Street.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was last seen trading 0.43 per cent lower. Japan's Nikkei 225 benchmark was down 0.28 per cent while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was down 1.02 per cent.

The three main US indices - S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq Composite - fell sharply overnight to open the week's trading, as anxiety over new record daily COVID-19 cases in the US, Russia and France weighed on investor appetite.

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told reporters on Monday that talks over a coronavirus relief package have slowed, though House Speaker Nancy Pelosi remained hopeful an agreement can be reached before the November 3 elections.

On Monday, the Sensex had ended 540.00 points lower at 40,145.50, and the Nifty settled at 11,767.75, down 162.60 points from its previous close.