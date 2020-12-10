Share Market Update: Sensex Drops Over 350 Points, Nifty Slips Below 13,400 As Markets Halt Rally

Stock Market Updates: Losses in banking, financial services and IT shares weighed on the markets.

Domestic stock markets registered mild losses on Thursday, halting a rally that pushed the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex index above the 46,000 mark for the first time ever. The Sensex index fell 392.63 points, or 0.85 per cent, to 45,710.87 at the weakest level recorded in morning deals. The broader NSE Nifty 50 benchmark slid to as low as 13,399.30, down 129.8 points, or 0.96 per cent, from its previous close. Losses in banking, financial services and IT shares weighed on the markets. (Also Read: Reliance Industries, IRCTC, Maruti Suzuki, ICICI Prudential In Focus Today)

At 10:10 am, the Sensex traded 359.03 points, or 0.78 per cent, lower at 45,744.47, while the Nifty was down 124.80 points, or 0.92 per cent, at 13,404.30. (Track Sensex, Nifty Here)

UPL, Tata Motors, Indian Oil, UltraTech Cement and Tata Steel, trading between 2.31 per cent and 13.86 per cent lower, were the worst hit among 43 laggards in the Nifty basket of 50 shares. On the other hand, Nestle, Maruti Suzuki and Titan, up 0.69-1.51 per cent each, were the top gainers in the index.

Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, HDFC and Infosys were the biggest drags on Sensex.

On Wednesday, both indices had risen more than 1 per cent to close at record highs, riding on optimism around COVID-19 vaccines and foreign fund inflows. (Read Full Story)

Global markets eased from record highs on Thursday as stalled US stimulus talks and a selloff in tech stocks hurt investor sentiment. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was last seen trading 0.30 per cent lower. Japan's Nikkei 225 was also down 0.30 per cent.

A near 2 per cent drop in the Nasdaq on Wednesday was driven by a 1.90 per cent fall in Facebook shares after US regulators filed lawsuits alleging the company used its dominance to buy or crush rivals, harming competition.

British and European futures slipped marginally in Asia, with FTSE futures and EuroSTOXX 50 futures down 0.10 per cent. The S&P 500 futures were up 0.10 per cent.