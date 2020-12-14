Nifty Settles Above 13,550 For First Time, Sensex Rises Over 150 Points

The S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 indexes closed at all-time highs on Monday led by gains in ICICI Bank, Larsen & Toubro, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ONGC and Tata Consultancy Services. The benchmarks staged a gap up opening wherein Sensex rose as much as 274 points to hit record high of 46,373 and Nifty 50 index touched an all-time high of 13,597.50.

The Sensex rose 154 points to close at 46,253 and Nifty 50 index advanced 44 points to settle at 13,558.

Nine of 11 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended higher led by Nifty Media index's over 2 per cent gain. Nifty Metal and PSU Bank indexes also rose over a per cent each.

On the other hand, auto and realty shares witnessed selling pressure.

Mid- and small-cap stocks outperformed their larger peers as Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indexes advanced 0.7 and 0.8 per cent each respectively.

Burger King made a stellar market debut. The stock opened for trading at Rs 115.35 on the BSE compared with an issue price of Rs 60. The stock rose as much as 130 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 138.

ONGC was top Nifty gainer, the stock rose 6 per cent to close at Rs 103. Cipla gained over 4 per cent after it informed stock exchanges that hat it has settled its litigation with Celgene Corporation, and wholly owned subsidiary of Bristol Myers Squibb relating to patents for Revlimid.

Larsen & Toubro, Coal India, Indian Oil, NTPC, ICICI Bank, Bharat Petroleum, UPL, Sun Pharma, HCL Technologies and Titan also rose between 1-4 per cent.

On the flipside, Eicher Motors, Hero MotoCorp, Mahindra & Mahindra, HDFC Life, Tech Mahindra, Wipro and Bajaj Auto fell between 1-2 per cent.

The overall market breadth was positive as 1,921 shares ended higher while 1,117 closed lower on the BSE.