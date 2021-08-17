Sensex, Nifty Extend Record-Breaking Streak, Led By IT, FMCG Shares

The benchmark indices extended their record-breaking streak on Tuesday to the fourth session in a row, led by gains in information technology and FMCG heavyweights such as Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Hindustan Unilever, Tech Mahindra and HCL Technologies. The benchmarks traded in a range-bound manner for most part of the day, but partial recovery in Nifty Bank index in the last hour of trade helped the benchmarks close at fresh record highs. The Sensex rose as much as 272 points to hit an all-time high of 55,854.88 and the Nifty advanced above the important level of 16,600 for the first time.

The Sensex ended with gains of 210 points to close at a record high of 55,792.27 and Nifty 50 index rose 52 points to end at a record high of 16,614.60.

Nine of 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended lower, led by the Nifty Metal index's 2.5 per cent decline. The Nifty PSU Bank, Private Bank, Realty and Bank indices also closed with a negative bias.

On the other hand, the Nifty IT index was top sectoral gainer, up 2.6 per cent. Nifty FMCG, Pharma, Healthcare and Consumer Durable indices rose 0.6-1.7 per cent each.

The mid- and small-cap shares ended on a mixed note as Nifty Midcap 100 index rose 0.34 per cent and Nifty Smallcap 100 index declined 0.26 per cent.

Among the individual shares Fiem Industries rose as much as 20 per cent to hit record high of Rs 951.80 after the company informed exchanges that it became sole supplier for some auto parts to Ola Electric Mobility. Fiem Industries became the sole supplier of Head Lamps, Tail Lamps, Indicators, Rear Fender Assembly and Mirrors to Ola Electric Mobility, the company said in an exchange filing.

Shares of the Chandigarh-based steel wheel rim maker, Steel Strips Wheels Limited (SSWL), rose as much as 5 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 1,665.15 after the company informed exchanges that its board will meet on September 3 to consider splitting the stock.

Tata Consumer Products was the top Nifty gainer; the stock rose nearly 4 per cent to Rs 833. Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Hindustan Unilever, Nestle India, Titan, TCS, Infosys, Bajaj Finserv, Cipla and HCL Tech were also among the gainers.

On the flipside, JSW Steel, Adani Ports, Tata Motors, Coal India, UPL, IndusInd Bank, NTPC, Indian Oil, Bharti Airtel, ONGC and Tata Steel were among the losers.

The overall market breadth was negative as 2,038 shares ended lower while 1,134 ended higher on the BSE.