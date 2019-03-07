Sensex Rises Over 100 Points, Nifty Holds 11,050

Domestic stock markets started Thursday's session on a positive note, with the Sensex gaining more than 100 points, amid mild advances in Asian peers. The S&P BSE Sensex added as much as 113.2 points to touch 36,749.30 in early trade, while the NSE Nifty moved to 11,077.95, up 24.95 points from the previous close. Buying in fast-moving consumer goods and energy stocks supported the markets however the upside was limited due to weakness in metal and auto counters.

At 10:00 am, the Sensex traded 35.04 points higher at 36,671.14, and the Nifty was up 2.75 points at 11,055.75. Top gainers on the 50-scrip index at the time were Hindustan Petroleum, Bharti Infratel, Power Grid, Hindustan Unilever and Reliance Industries, trading between 0.88 per cent and 2.09 per cent higher.

Equities in other Asian markets rose marginally, with caution prevailing as investors awaited some kind of resolution to China-US trade negotiations. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.1 per cent, not far from its five-month high marked last week.

Japan's Nikkei average fell 0.6 per cent, while Australian shares added 0.2 per cent.

The Nifty had added 260.5 points, a gain of 2.41 per cent, in past three consecutive sessions. During this period, the Sensex had advanced 768.66 points, or 2.14 per cent.

