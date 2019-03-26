Sensex, Nifty Edge Higher; Jet Airways Rallies For Second Straight Day

Domestic equity benchmarks (Sensex and Nifty) edged higher led by buying in Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, ONGC and Axis Bank. However, the gains were capped as Infosys, ITC, Tata Consultancy Services and HDFC Bank were witnessing a mild selling pressure. The S&P BSE Sensex rose as much as 101 points or 0.27 per cent to hit intraday high of 37,910.40 and the NSE Nifty 50 Index advanced as much as 0.34 per cent or 39 points to 11,393. In yesterday's session the equity benchmarks registered their worst single -day drop of this month.

As of 9:21 am, the Sensex was little changed at 37,823 while the NSE Nifty 50 Index traded 0.2 per cent or 23 points higher at 11,377.

Seventeen of 19 sector gauges compiled by BSE were trading higher led by the S&P BSE Realty Index's 1.5 per cent gain. Oil & Gas and Energy Indexes also rose over 1 per cent each. On the flipside, the S&P BSE Information Technology Index was top loser, down 1 per cent.

Mid- and small-cap shares were witnessing buying interest as the S&P BSE MidCap Index rose 0.5 per cent and the S&P BSE SmallCap Index advanced 0.6 per cent.

In the Nifty 50 basket of shares, 36 were trading higher while 14 were among the laggards.

Indian Oil was top gainer in the Nifty 50 basket of shares, the stock rose 2.46 per cent to Rs 168.40. Hindustan Petroleum, Zee Entertainment, ONGC, IndusInd Bank, NTPC, Coal India and Indiabulls Housing Finance were also among the gainers.

On the other hand, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services, Wipro, Power Grid and UPL were among the losers.

The overall market breadth was positive as 986 shares were advancing while 444 were declining on the BSE.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.