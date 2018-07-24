Sensex, Nifty Hit Fresh All-Time Highs On Strong Global Cues

Share market update: Experts attributed the gains to strong global cues.

The S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 made solid gains in early morning trade on Tuesday as both the equity benchmarks hit fresh record highs. After opening at 36,859.39, the Sensex surged hit a fresh all-time intra-day high of 36,878.55. The Nifty was firm above 11,100 as it hit a high of 11,136.05 level. At 9:45 am, the Sensex traded at 36,873.80, with a gain of 155.20 points or 0.42 per cent while the Nifty was at 11,132.70, up 47.95 points or 0.43 per cent.

The Sensex last hit an intra-day high of 36,443.98 on January 29 and the Nifty's previous intra-day high was of 11,121.10 on January 30.

At 9:55 am, Grasim, Hindalco, UltraTech Cement, Maruti Suzuki, and Adani Ports were leading the pack of Nifty gainers. Thirty six out of 50 Nifty stocks traded with gains.

Experts attributed the gains to strong global cues.

"Investor sentiment has got a boost as globally all markets are positive. Also, good results from ACC supporting all materials have also added to the gains," said AK Prabhakar, Head of Research at IDBI Capital. ACC reported a net profit after tax at Rs 329 crore in April-June as compared to Rs 326 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The Nifty Metal index led the gains as all 14 stocks advanced in trade.

According to provisional figures for Monday's trade on the NSE, foreign portfolio investors bought net equities worth Rs 259.37 crore and domestic institutional investors followed suite to buy shares worth Rs 124.82 crore.

In Asia, Shanghai shares seemed to get a boost from news Beijing would adopt a more "vigorous" fiscal policy, including company tax cuts. Chinese blue chips rose 1.6 per cent to a one-month high, while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.47 per cent. Japan's Nikkei edged up 0.5 per cent even as a disappointing reading on local factory activity suggested that threat of a trade war was starting to bite, according to a report by news agency Reuters. (With Reuters inputs)