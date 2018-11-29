Sensex Closes Above 36,000 On Derivatives Expiry Day, Nifty Settles at 10,858

Share markets on Thursday: Twenty one out of 30 Sensex stocks closed in the green.

Domestic stock markets rose more than 1 per cent on Thursday, taking cues from firm Asian peers. Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) benchmark index Sensex ended at 36,170.41, up 453.46 points or 1.27 per cent from the previous close, and the Nifty50 index of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) rose 129.85 points or 1.21 per cent to close at 10,858.70. The indices were boosted by a surge in metal, financial services, banking and auto stocks.

Top gainers on the 50-scrip index Nifty were Bajaj Finance (+4.25 per cent), Kotak Bank (+4.20 per cent), Bajaj Auto (+4.16 per cent), Hindalco (+4.07 per cent) and Mahindra & Mahindra (+3.63 per cent).

Twenty one out of 30 Sensex stocks closed in the green. Prominent gainers in the 30-share Sensex pack were Bajaj Auto (+4.68 per cent), Kotak Bank (+4.24 per cent), Mahindra & Mahindra (+3.19 per cent), Vedanta (+3.19 per cent), Induslnd Bank (+2.97 per cent), Asian Paints (+2.19 per cent). HDFC Bank, Reliance and HDFC contributed most to the gains.

Short-covering of bets on the last session of November futures and options (F&O) derivatives series kept the market mood upbeat.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange, the rupee jumped 74 paise to breach the 70 per dollar mark and touched 69.88, a three-month high level, in intra-day trade amid sustained selling of the greenback by exporters and easing crude oil prices. The US dollar weakened against other currencies overseas, after US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell comments that the central bank's benchmark interest rate is likely to be near a neutral level.

Meanwhile, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net of Rs 961.26 crore on Wednesday, while domestic institutional investors sold shares to the tune of Rs 330.29 crore, provisional data with stock exchanges showed.

(With inputs from agencies)



