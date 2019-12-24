Sensex, Nifty Little Changed On Flat Asian Cues

Gains in HDFC, ICICI Bank, L&T, TCS and Maruti Suzuki were offset by losses in Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Axis Bank and HCL Tech.

The S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 indexes were little changed on the back of flat Asian cues as holiday lull offset optimism that a US-China trade deal will boost exports and corporate earnings. Gains in HDFC, ICICI Bank, Larsen & Toubro, TCS and Maruti Suzuki were offset by losses in Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Axis Bank and HCL Technologies.

As of 9:22 am, the Sensex traded 28 points or 0.07 per cent higher at 41,671 and the NSE Nifty 50 index was up 14 points or 0.12 per cent at 12,277.

