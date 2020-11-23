Nifty, Sensex Gain Amid COVID-19 Vaccine Hopes; Reliance Industries Leads Pack

Domestic share markets rose on Monday as hopes for imminent coronavirus vaccines helped boost global investor sentiment, while Reliance Industries led gains domestically after winning regulatory approval for a $3.4-billion deal.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.49 per cent at 12,929.15 by 9:30 am. The S&P BSE Sensex climbed 0.51 per cent to 44,105.39.

The first COVID-19 vaccines could be given to US healthcare workers and others recommended by mid-December, a top health official said on Sunday, helping Asian stock markets trade higher on Monday.

Reliance Industries advanced 3 per cent after the country's fair trade regulator approved its deal to buy Future Group's retail assets.