Nifty, Sensex Gain Amid COVID-19 Vaccine Hopes; Reliance Industries Leads Pack

Reliance Industries advanced 3 per centafter the country's fair trade regulator approved its deal to buy Future Group's retail assets.

Nifty, Sensex Gain Amid COVID-19 Vaccine Hopes; Reliance Industries Leads Pack
Bengaluru:

Domestic share markets rose on Monday as hopes for imminent coronavirus vaccines helped boost global investor sentiment, while Reliance Industries led gains domestically after winning regulatory approval for a $3.4-billion deal.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.49 per cent at 12,929.15 by 9:30 am. The S&P BSE Sensex climbed 0.51 per cent to 44,105.39.

The first COVID-19 vaccines could be given to US healthcare workers and others recommended by mid-December, a top health official said on Sunday, helping Asian stock markets trade higher on Monday. 

Newsbeep

Reliance Industries advanced 3 per cent after the country's fair trade regulator approved its deal to buy Future Group's retail assets.

Comments
Reliance Industriesstock market

Also Read

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com. Follow our special coverage of Coronavirus pandemic in India and get news updates from around the world.

Watch Live News:

nd-india