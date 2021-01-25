Sensex, Nifty Fall For Third Day In A Row; Reliance Industries Falls Over 5%

The S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 indexes fell for third session in a row on Monday as investors' were seen lightening their positions ahead of the presentation of Union Budget on February 1 in a holiday-curtailed week, analysts said. For most part of the day, the benchmarks fluctuated between gains and losses however, sharp selling in banking shares led to markets cracking in the last hour of trade. The Sensex fell as much as 603 points and Nifty 50 index touched an intraday low of 14,218. The markets will remain closed tomorrow on account of Republic Day.

The Sensex ended 531 points or 1.1 per cent lower at 48,348 and Nifty 50 index dropped 133 points or 0.93 per cent to settle at 14,239.

Reliance Industries, HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HCL Technologies Asian Paints and IndusInd Bank were among the top drags on the Sensex.