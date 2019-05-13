Sensex, Nifty Choppy; Mid And Small Caps Underperform

The S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 Indexes were trading with a negative bias as foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continue to sell shares in Indian markets. In Friday's session alone FIIs sold shares worth Rs 1,245 crore. Meanwhile, losses in heavyweights like Larsen & Toubro, ICICI Bank, Sun Pharma, Yes Bank and NTPC weighed on the upward movement. The mid- and small-cap shares were underperforming their larger peers as the S&P BSE MidCap Index and S&P BSE SmalCap Indexes fell 1 per cent each.

As of 12:10 pm, the Sensex traded 40 points or 0.11 per cent lower at 37,423 and the NSE Nifty 50 Index declined 0.24 per cent or 27 points to 11,252.

Fourteen of 19 sector gauges were trading lower led by S&P BSE Capital Goods Index's 1.7 per cent decline. Auto, Utilities, Industrials, Healthcare, Power and Realty sector gauges also fell between 1 and 1.5 per cent each.

On the flipside, S&P BSE Telecom Index was top gainer, up 0.84 per cent.

In the Nifty 50 basket of shares, 33 were declining while 17 were advancing.

Eicher Motors was top loser in the Nifty, the stock fell 6.45 per cent to Rs 19,040 after its net profit rose 18 per cent to Rs 545 crore on account of higher other income of Rs 40 crore.

Yes Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Larsen & Toubro, Sun Pharma, Indian Oil, Zee Entertainment, NTPC and Dr Reddy's Labs were also trading lower in the Nifty.

Bharti Infratel, Titan, Tech Mahindra, HDFC, Hindustan Unilever, ITC and Axis Bank were among the gainers.

The overall market breadth was negative as 1,523 shares were declining while 646 were advancing on the BSE.

