Sensex Falls Over 300 Points, Nifty Slides Below 11,300: 10 Things To Know

Indian equity benchmarks extended recent losses on Thursday and were on track to close lower for a seventh session in a row. Selling pressure in Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, HDFC, ITC, Larsen & Toubro and NTPC were seen exerting pressure on the S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 indexes. The Sensex fell as much as 349 points to hit an intraday low of 37,440, and the NSE Nifty 50 Index declined as much as 94 points to trade below the 11,300 mark. The domestic markets tracked sharp losses in Asian peers, where equities slumped as investors waited to see whether Chinese and US trade negotiators can salvage a deal to stave off the threat of fresh US tariff increases, which would damage global economic growth.