Sensex, Nifty Extend Declines; Reliance Falls Ahead Of Q1 Earnings

The S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty extended declines paced by losses in HDFC, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and ITC. The Sensex fell as much as 398 points to hit intraday low of 38,499.87 and the NSE Nifty 50 Index broke below important psychological level of 11,500. Earlier in the day, Sensex and Nifty opened higher but soon gave up intraday gains amid a broad-based selling pressure. Selling was so intense that the market breadth on the BSE was extremely negative as 1,584 shares were declining while 498 were advancing.

As of 11:37 am, the Sensex traded 0.9 per cent or 349 points lower at 38,548 and the NSE Nifty 50 Index fell 0.96 per cent or 111 points to 11,485.

Seventeen of 19 sector gauges compiled by BSE were trading lower led by the S&P BSE Auto Index's 1.87 per cent decline. Realty, Bankex, Finance, Telecom and Consumer Discretionary Goods & Services Indexes also declined over 1 per cent each.

On the other hand, S&P BSE Power Index was top gainer, up 0.6 per cent.

Among the individual shares, Reliance Industries declined 0.23 per cent to Rs 1,258.90 ahead of its June quarter earnings due later in the day.

Bajaj Finance was top loser in the Nifty 50 basket of shares, the stock dropped 5 per cent to Rs 3,298.60. Bajaj Finserv, GAIL, Tech Mahindra, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hero MotoCorp, Tata Motors, Bharti Infratel, State Bank of India and Bajaj Auto were also among the losers.

On the flipside, NTPC, Titan, Tata Consultancy Services, Vedanta, Power Grid and UltraTech Cement were among the notable gainers in the Nifty.

