Sensex, Nifty Edge Higher Led By Gains In IT Shares

Sensex and Nifty edged higher as IT stocks like Infosys and TCS advanced.

The S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 Index edged higher paced by gains in HCL Technologies, Vedanta, NTPC, Tata Consultancy Services and Reliance Industries. However, the upside was capped as HDFC Bank, ONGC, IndusInd Bank, Tata Motors and Bharti Airtel came under selling pressure in the opening trade. The S&P BSE Sensex rose as much as 0.35 per cent or 134 points to 38,267 and the NSE Nifty 50 Index advanced 0.37 per cent or 42 points to 11,487.

As of 9:39 am, the S&P BSE Sensex traded 0.29 per cent or 112 points higher at 38,245 and the NSE Nifty 50 Index advanced 0.3 per cent or 34 points to 11,479.

All sector gauges, compiled by BSE, barring the S&P BSE Telecom Index were trading higher led by the S&P BSE Realty Index's 1.5 per cent gain. IT, Consumer Durables and Teck Indexes also rose between 0.3 and 1 per cent each.

Mid- and small-cap shares were also witnessing buying interest as the S&P BSE MidCap Index rose 0.41 per cent and the S&P BSE SmallCap Index advanced 0.54 per cent.

From the Nifty 50 basket of shares, 27 were advancing while 23 were declining.

HCL Technologies was top gainer in the Nifty 50 basket of shares, the stock rose 2.91 per cent to Rs 1,073. Tech Mahindra, Adani Ports, Zee Entertainment, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Yes Bank and Indiabulls Housing Finance were also among the gainers.

On the flipside, ONGC, Bharti Airtel, Dr. Reddy's Labs, JSW Steel, Power Grid, Coal India and IndusInd Bank were among top losers in the Nifty 50 basket of shares.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.