Sensex Edges Higher, Nifty Hovers Around 10,200

The domestic stock markets opened in the green on Wednesday. The S&P BSE Sensex opened at 33,963.09 and the Nifty50 of National Stock Exchange (NSE) at 10,209.55. In the first few minutes of trade, the Sensex traded at 33,939.92, up 48.79 points or 0.14 per cent, and the Nifty was at 10,202.85, with a gain of 4.45 points or 0.04 per cent. Thirty eight Nifty stocks traded with gains. Yes Bank, HDFC, Tata Consultancy Services, Indiabulls Housing Finance and Infosys were the top five Nifty gainers.

All 10 stocks of the Nifty PSU Bank index advanced in trade.

In terms of stock-specific action, Tech Mahindra rose 2.10 per cent after reporting 27.3 per cent jump in second-quarter net profit to Rs. 1,064 crore. Bank of Baroda surged 2 per cent after posting a 19.7 per cent rise in second-quarter net profit to Rs 425 crore.

On Tuesday, Sensex shed 176 points, or 0.5 per cent, to end at 33,891, while Nifty settled at 10,198.40. According to provisional NSE data, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold while domestic institutional investors purchased net shares of Rs 1,592.02 crore and Rs 1,363.04 crore respectively.

In the global markets, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.75 per cent, but it was still on track to fall roughly 11 per cent this month. Wall Street's three stock indexes jumped more than 1 percent on Tuesday, helped by strong gains for chip and transport stocks as investors took advantage of cheaper prices following the steep recent pullback for equities, reported news agency Reuters. (With agency inputs)