Profit
Market

Sensex Below 36,000, Nifty Breaks 10,800 Ahead Of RBI Policy Outcome

The S&P BSE Sensex opened at 36,035.65, and the Nifty50 barometer of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) started at 10,820.45.

Market | | Updated: December 05, 2018 09:27 IST
The domestic stock markets started on a negative note on Wednesday, ahead of the outcome of the Reserve Bank of India's fifth bi-monthly policy review. The S&P BSE Sensex opened at 36,035.65, and the Nifty50 barometer of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) started at 10,820.45. At 9:17 am, the Sensex was at 35,949.25, down 185.06 points or 0.51 per cent and the Nifty50 was at 10,808.55, with a loss of 60.95 points or 0.56 per cent.

Asian stocks slid, dragged down by Wall Street's tumble as sharp declines in long-term US Treasury yields and resurgent trade concerns stoked investor worries about global economic growth. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 1.4 per cent, reported news agency Reuters.

In the last session, Sensex had closed at 36,134.31 and the Nifty at 10,869. (With agency inputs)

 

