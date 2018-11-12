Sensex Surges Over 100 Points, Nifty Hits 10,600

Thirty six out of 50 Nifty stocks were in the green.

The domestic stock markets opened in the green on Monday. The S&P BSE Sensex started at 35,287.49 and the Nifty50 index of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) at 10,607.80. At 9:34 am, the 30-share Sensex traded at 35,297.50, up 138.95 points or 0.40 per cent and the 50-scrip Nifty was at 10,637.70, with a gain of 52.50 points or 0.50 per cent. Gaining between 1.73 per cent and 3.18 per cent, the top gainers in the Nifty pack were Tech Mahindra, Titan, HCL Technologies, Cipla, and JSW Steel.

Thirty six out of 50 Nifty stocks were in the green.

In the sectoral landscape, IT stocks led the gains as the Nifty IT index was up 1.52 per cent.

On Friday, foreign portfolio investors purchased net equites worth Rs 614.14 crore, showed provisional NSE data. In the last session, the Sensex had closed at 35,158.55, down 79.13 points or 0.22 per cent and the Nifty had settled at 10,585.20 with a loss of 13.20 points or 0.12.

Meanwhile, Asian shares fell as soft Chinese economic data and falling oil prices rekindled anxiety about the outlook for world growth, reported news agency Reuters.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.17 per cent in early trade. Australian shares were down 0.08 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei stock index eased 0.12 per cent.

In the commodities market, oil prices rose by about one per cent after top exporter Saudi Arabia announced a cut in supply for December, seen as a measure to halt a market slump that had seen crude decline by 20 per cent since early October.