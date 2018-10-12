NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Sensex Soars Nearly 700 Points, Nifty Above 10,400: 10 Points

Market | Updated: October 12, 2018 10:46 IST
The domestic stock markets rebounded from Thursday's losses to post solid gains in early trade on Friday ahead of the release of key macroeconomic data. The S&P BSE Sensex opened at 34,291.92 and the Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) at 10,331.55. At 10:15 am, the 30-share Sensex surged 644.64 points or 1.90 per cent to 34,645.79 level. The Nifty50 index traded above the psychologically crucial mark of 10,400 at 10,430.45, with a gain of 195.80 points or 1.91 per cent. At the time of writing this report, Sensex had registered an intraday high of 34,696.31 and the Nifty of 10,435.55.
Here are 10 things to know about Friday's trading session:
  1. The Sensex had surged as much as 695.16 points and the Nifty 200.9 points as compared to their last closing levels.
  2. Forty five out of 50 Nifty stocks traded with gains while only three out of 30 Sensex shares traded with losses.
  3. Top gainers in the Sensex pack were Mahindra and Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, Yes Bank, Coal India, Adani Ports, each of which gained between 3 to over 4 per cent.
  4. All sectoral indices, barring the Nifty IT, traded with gains on the NSE. Metals, banks, autos, financials and consumer stocks led the gains.
  5. IT stocks bucked the positive trend after the rupee gained 38 paise to 73.74 against the US dollar due to softening crude oil prices. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), which reported a 22.5 per cent rise in annual profit at Rs. 7,901 crore for the quarter ending September, was the top loser on both the benchmarks as it shed nearly 3 per cent.
  6. FMCG major Hindustan Unilever, which is set to report its second quarter numbers later in the day, traded 1.59 per cent higher on the BSE.
  7. Retail inflation and index of industrial production numbers for the month of September and August respectively, will be released later in the day.
  8. According to provisional NSE data, foreign portfolio investors sold net equities of Rs 2,869.41 crore while domestic institutional investors purchased shares worth a net value of Rs 1,888.18 crore on Thursday.
  9. In the previous session, the Sensex had closed 759.74 points or 2.19 per cent lower at 34,001.15, and the Nifty had settled at 10,234.65, down 225.45 points or 2.16 per cent.
  10. In the global markets, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.2 per cent on Friday, after it fell 3.6 per cent to hit a one-and-a-half year low on Thursday, according to a report by news agency Reuters. (With Reuters inputs)


