Sensex Soars Nearly 700 Points, Nifty Above 10,400: 10 Points

All sectoral indices, barring the Nifty IT, traded with gains on the NSE.

The domestic stock markets rebounded from Thursday's losses to post solid gains in early trade on Friday ahead of the release of key macroeconomic data. The S&P BSE Sensex opened at 34,291.92 and the Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) at 10,331.55. At 10:15 am, the 30-share Sensex surged 644.64 points or 1.90 per cent to 34,645.79 level. The Nifty50 index traded above the psychologically crucial mark of 10,400 at 10,430.45, with a gain of 195.80 points or 1.91 per cent. At the time of writing this report, Sensex had registered an intraday high of 34,696.31 and the Nifty of 10,435.55.