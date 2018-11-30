Sensex Gains Over 150 Points, Nifty Hits 10,900

Thirty seven out of 50 Nifty stocks traded with gains.

The domestic stock markets had a positive start on Friday. The S&P BSE Sensex opened at 36,304.43 and the Nifty50 barometer of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) at 10,892.10. At 9:25 am, the 30-share Sensex was at 36,336.16, up 165.75 points or 0.46 per cent and the 50-scrip nifty was at 10,907.15, with a gain of 48.45 points or 0.45 per cent.

Gaining between 0.82-2.99 per cent, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Bajaj Finance, GAIL, and ITC were the top Nifty gainers.