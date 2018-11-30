NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Market

Sensex Gains Over 150 Points, Nifty Hits 10,900

Gaining between 0.82%-2.99%, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Bajaj Finance, GAIL, and ITC were the top Nifty gainers.

Market | | Updated: November 30, 2018 09:26 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Sensex Gains Over 150 Points, Nifty Hits 10,900

Thirty seven out of 50 Nifty stocks traded with gains.


The domestic stock markets had a positive start on Friday. The S&P BSE Sensex opened at 36,304.43 and the Nifty50 barometer of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) at 10,892.10. At 9:25 am, the 30-share Sensex was at 36,336.16, up 165.75 points or 0.46 per cent and the 50-scrip nifty was at 10,907.15, with a gain of 48.45 points or 0.45 per cent.

Thirty seven out of 50 Nifty stocks traded with gains.

Gaining between 0.82-2.99 per cent, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Bajaj Finance, GAIL, and ITC were the top Nifty gainers.

 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

SensexNiftyBSE

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Rajasthan ElectionTelangana ElectionLive TVTamil NewsHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusKisan MarchKartarpur Corridor2.0

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Top