Sensex Rallies Over 250 Points, Nifty Hits 10,800

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.8 per cent.

The domestic stock markets opened on a strong footing on Thursday in line with global peers after the US Federal Reserve signalled that the three-year tightening cycle is drawing to a close. The S&P BSE Sensex opened at 35,997.29 and the Nifty50 barometer of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) started at 10,808.70. At 9:17 am, the 30-share Sensex traded at 35,968.60, up 251.65 points or 0.70 per cent and the 50-scrip Nifty was at 10,795.70, with a gain of 66.85 points or 0.62 per cent.

The Sensex hit an intraday high of 36,081.27 as it surged 364.32 points in the first few minutes of trade.

