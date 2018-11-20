NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Sensex Down Over 100 Points, Nifty Below 10,750

The S&P BSE Sensex opened at 35,730.77 and the Nifty50 index of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) at 10,740.

November 20, 2018
At 9:18 am, the 30-share Sensex traded at 35,672.68, down 102.20 points or 0.29 per cent.

The domestic stock markets opened in the red on Tuesday after the central bank agreed to address the centre's call to share its surplus reserves. The S&P BSE Sensex opened at 35,730.77 and the Nifty50 index of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) at 10,740.10.

At 9:18 am, the 30-share Sensex traded at 35,672.68, down 102.20 points or 0.29 per cent, and the 50-scrip Nifty was at 10,726.55, with a loss of 36.85 points or 0.34 per cent.

On Monday, the Sensex closed at 35,774 and the Nifty50 settled at 10,763.

 

