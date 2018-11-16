Sensex Gains Over 150 Points, Nifty Inches Towards 10,650

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was ahead 0.26% in early trade.

The domestic stock markets opened in the green on Friday. The S&P BSE Sensex started at 35,398.70 and the NSE Nifty50 at 10,644. At 9:22 am, the 30-share Sensex traded at 35,435.40, up 174.86 points or 0.50 per cent and the 50-scrip Nifty was at 10,645.15, with a gain of 28.45 points or 0.27 per cent.

The British pound lay battered and bruised in Asia after a bout of political turmoil fanned fears the country could crash out of the European Union without a divorce deal, reported news agency Reuters.

Asian share markets fared better as hopes for a thaw in Sino-US trade relations gave Wall Street a fillip, though there were duelling reports on the prospects for an actual agreement.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was ahead 0.26 per cent in early trade, while Japan's Nikkei added 0.2 per cent.

On Thursday, the Sensex ended 118.55 points or 0.34 per cent higher at 35,260.54, while the Nifty settled at 10,616.70, up 40.40 points or 0.38 per cent.