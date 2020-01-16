Sensex, Nifty End Flat After Hitting Record Highs

Overall market breadth was positive as 1,487 shares ended higher while 1,067 closed lower.

The S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 indexes ended on flat after hitting record highs in the morning deals as investors booked profits at all-time high levels, analysts said. The Sensex rose above symbolically important level of 42,000 for the first time while the Nifty touched a new record high of 12,389.05. However, mild selling pressure in metal shares along with bluechip shares like Axis Bank, ITC, IndusInd Bank and NTPC led to the benchmarks coming off record high levels.

The Sensex ended 0.14 per cent or 60 points higher at 41,933 and the NSE Nifty 50 index advanced 0.1 per cent or 12 points to close at 12,356.

Fourteen of 19 sector gauges compiled by BSE ended higher led by the S&P BSE Realty index's 1 per cent gain.

S&P BSE Consumer Durables, Telecom, Healthcare and FMCG indexes also rose between 0.5-0.7 per cent each.

On the other hand, S&P BSE Metal index was top loser, down 1.4 per cent.

Mid- and small-cap shares outperformed their larger peers as the S&P BSE MidCap and S&P BSE SmallCap indexes rose nearly 0.8 per cent each.

Eicher Motors was top gainer in the Nifty 50 basket of shares, the stock rose 4 per cent to close at Rs 21,509. Nestle India, Zee Entertainment, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharti Airtel, Hindustan Unilever, Britannia Industries, Reliance Industries, Power Grid and Yes Bank were also among the gainers.

On the flipside, NTPC, Bharti Infratel, JSW Steel, Grasim Industries, Hindalco, Tata Steel, Hero MotoCorp and Tata Motors were among the losers.

The overall market breadth was positive as 1,487 shares ended higher while 1,067 closed lower on the BSE.