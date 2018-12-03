Sensex Rallies 193 Points, Nifty Above 10,900

Forty three out of 50 Nifty stocks traded with gains.

The domestic stock markets opened in the green on Monday on positive global cues. The S&P BSE Sensex started at 36,396.69 and the Nifty50 barometer of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 10,930.70. In the first few minutes of trade, the 30-share Sensex traded at 36,387.74, up 193.44 points or 0.53 per cent and the 50-scrip Nifty was at 10,930.10, with a gain of 53.35 points or 0.49 per cent. Forty three out of 50 Nifty stocks traded with gains. Gaining between 2.12 per cent and 3.88 per cent, Vedanta, Hindalco Industries, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, and Yes Bank were the top Nifty gainers.

Gains were led by metal stocks as the Nifty Metal index surged 2.80 per cent.

In global markets, Asian shares rallied after US and Chinese leaders brokered a truce in their trade conflict, a relief for the global economic outlook and a tonic for emerging markets.

E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 climbed as much as 1.9 per cent. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 1.8 per cent, reported news agency Reuters.

China's CSI300 index of Shanghai and Shenzhen shares rose 2.6 per cent. In Japan, Nikkei gained 1.3 per cent to a six-week high.

On Friday, the Sensex had ended at 36,194.30 and the Nifty50 at 10,876.75.