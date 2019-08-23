Sensex, Nifty Snap 3-Day Losing Streak Ahead Of Finance Ministry Briefing

The S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 Indexes snapped their three-day losing streak ahead of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's press briefing due later in the day. Analysts said expectations from Finance Ministry to announce policy measures to revive economy helped the benchmarks recover in today's session. The Sensex and Nifty opened lower but staged a recovery noon deals led by Reliance Industries, HDFC, Tata Consultancy Services, Mahindra & Mahindra and Infosys. The Sensex intraday trade rose over 700 points from day's lowest level.

The Sensex ended 228 points or 0.6 per cent higher at 36,701 and the NSE Nifty 50 index advanced 88 points or 0.8 per cent to close at 10,829.

Sixteen of 19 sector gauges compiled by BSE ended higher led by the S&P BSE Metal Index's 3.5 per cent gain.

