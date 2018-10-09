Sensex Drops 174 Points, Nifty Settles At 10,301: 10 Things To Know

Sensex, Nifty today: Fourteen out of 30 Sensex stocks finished the session in the red.

Domestic stock markets closed on a lower note on Tuesday, dragged down by automaker Tata Motors Ltd, as investors refrained from making big bets ahead of corporate results and weakening global cues. The S&P BSE Sensex declined 174.91 points or 0.51 per cent to end at 34,299.47. The Nifty50 index of the NSE slipped 47 points or 0.45per cent to settle at 10,301.05. Heavy selling was witnessed in almost all the sectors, led by consumer durables, auto and FMCG stocks.