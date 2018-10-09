NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Sensex Drops 174 Points, Nifty Settles At 10,301: 10 Things To Know

Sensex, Nifty today: Prominent losers in Sensex pack were Tata Motors, Asian Paints, Maruti, Hindustan Unilever, Bharti Airtel and ONGC.

Market | | Updated: October 09, 2018 16:06 IST
Sensex, Nifty today: Fourteen out of 30 Sensex stocks finished the session in the red.

Domestic stock markets closed on a lower note on Tuesday, dragged down by automaker Tata Motors Ltd, as investors refrained from making big bets ahead of corporate results and weakening global cues. The S&P BSE Sensex declined 174.91 points or 0.51 per cent to end at 34,299.47. The Nifty50 index of the NSE slipped 47 points or 0.45per cent to settle at 10,301.05. Heavy selling was witnessed in almost all the sectors, led by consumer durables, auto and FMCG stocks.
  1. Market sentiments were dampened on unabated foreign fund outflows and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) downgrading outlook for world economy to 3.7 growth on Tuesday.
  2. IMF cut its global economic growth forecasts for 2018 and 2019, saying trade tensions and rising import tariffs were taking a toll on commerce while emerging markets struggle with tighter financial conditions and capital outflows.
  3. Fourteen out of 30 Sensex stocks finished the session in the red on Tuesday. Prominent losers in the 30-share Sensex pack were Tata Motors (-13.40%), Asian Paints (-3.95%), Maruti (-3.07%), Hindustan Unilever (-2.73%), Bharti Airtel (-2.29%) and ONGC (-1.94%).
  4. Tata Motors (-13.09%), Titan (-7.93%), Hindustan Petroleum (-4.32%), Eicher Motors (-4.22%) and Asian Paints (-3.56%) were the main laggards on Nifty pack.
  5. The rupee on Tuesday reversed all of its gains against the US dollar to hit a lifetime low of 74.27 in afternoon trade.
  6. "Markets lost all early gains during the day and continued to be weighed down by rupee approaching close to 75 to a dollar due to trade war between US and China", Viral Berawala, CIO, Essel Mutual Fund told NDTV.
  7. Tata Motors Ltd was the top drag on the both the indices, with shares closing at a loss of 13 per cent, after unit Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) reported a fall in sales for September.
  8. Shares of oil marketing companies such as HPCL, BPCL and IOC were down up to 4.20 per cent as global crude oil prices again rose on reports of decline in crude export from Iran.
  9.  Brent- the international benchmark for crude oil- was trading above the $84 per barrel mark on Tuesday. Brent rose to a four-year high of $86.74 last week.
  10. Meanwhile, companies are slated to start reporting corporate results later this week, with top software services exporter Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) reporting results for the quarter ended September on October 11. (With inputs from agencies)


