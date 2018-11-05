Sensex Closes 60 Points Lower, Nifty Settles At 10,528

Share markets on Monday: Seventeen out of 30 Sensex stocks closed the session in the red.

Domestic stock markets ended Monday's session on a negative note amid fall in rupee and unabated foreign fund outflows. Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) benchmark index Sensex closed 60.73 points or 0.17 per cent lower at 34,950.92. The wider Nifty50 index of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) shed 24.80 points or 0.24 per cent to settle at 10,528.20. Selling pressure was witnessed in media, pharma, FMCG and auto stocks.

Top laggards on the 50-scrip index Nifty were Cipla (-7.35 per cent), Indian Oil (-5.16 per cent), Indiabulls Housing Finance (-4.35 per cent), Induslnd Bank (-3.73 per cent) and BPCL (-3.49 per cent).

Seventeen out of 30 Sensex stocks closed the session in the red. Prominent losers in the 30-share Sensex pack were Induslnd Bank (-3.27 per cent), NTPC (- 2.72 per cent), Power Grid (-2.18 per cent), ONGC (-1.59 per cent), HeroMotoCorp (-1.54 per cent) and HDFC (-1.46 per cent). Heavyweights HDFC, ICICI Bank and Induslnd Bank contributed most to the losses.

In stock-specific action, Indian Oil Corp Ltd's shares fell on Monday after the country's top refiner on Friday said that second-quarter profit fell 12.2 per cent, missing estimates by a wide margin, as forex expenses and raw material costs weighed. Shares of Sun TV Network Ltd closed 6.8 per cent lower on BSE, after the company reported muted growth in quarterly advertising revenue.

Axis Bank bucked the weak financials trend, with shares closing 2.35 per cent higher after the lender by assets posted a better-than-expected 82.6 per cent jump in second-quarter profit. The stock was the biggest boost to the index.

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth a net of Rs 196.90 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares to the tune of Rs 852.99 crore.

(With inputs from agencies)