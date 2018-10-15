Sensex Ends Over 100 Points Higher, Nifty Reclaims 10,500

Sensex, Nifty today: Thirteen out of 30 Sensex stocks finished the session in the green.

The domestic stock markets closed on a positive note on Monday. The indices were boosted by advances across pharma and IT sectors. The BSE benchmark index Sensex ended 131.52 points higher or 0.38 per cent at 34,865.10. The broader Nifty50 settled at 10,512.50, up 40 points or 0.38 per cent from its previous close. However, auto, banking and metal stocks were under pressure.

Thirteen out of 30 Sensex stocks finished the session in the green. Prominent gainers in the 30-share Sensex pack were Infosys (+2.95%), ITC (+2.51%), ONGC (+1.78%), TCS (+1.60%), Sun Pharma (+1.50%) and HDFC Bank (+1.44%). Dr Reddy's (+4.76%), Cipla (+3.97%), Infosys (+3.64%), Hindalco (+2.56%) and ITC (+2.34%) led the pack of Nifty gainers.

Market heavyweight Infosys shares closed 2.95% up at Rs 699.10 per share on BSE ahead of its September-quarter earnings due Tuesday. Reliance Industries Ltd is due to report earnings for the September quarter on Wednesday.

IndusInd Bank shares fall after muted Q2 results. The lender on Monday reported a 4.6% rise in its September-quarter net profit.

The government released the provisional wholesale inflation data on Monday. The WPI based on wholesale price index stood at 5.13 per cent in September as compared to 4.53 per cent in August. Retail inflation rose marginally in September, nudged up by food and fuel prices, but short of the central bank's 4 per cent medium-term target, according to data released on Friday.

Meanwhile, FPIs on Friday sold shares worth a net of Rs 1,322 crore, while DIIs purchased equities worth a net of Rs 1,287 crore, provisional data showed.

(With inputs from agencies)



