Sensex Closes 340 Points Lower, Nifty Settles At 10,030

Domestic stock markets extended falls on Friday to hit nearly seven-month low. BSE benchmark index Sensex closed 340.78 points or 1.01 per cent lower at 33,349.31, while the NSE Nifty shed 94.90 points or 0.94 per cent to settle at 10,030.00. All the sectoral indices closed lower. Top laggards on the 50-scrip index Nifty were Yes Bank (-8.65 per cent), JSW Steel (-5.35 per cent), Axis Bank (-4.51 per cent), HCL Tech (-3.77 per cent) and Grasim (-3.59 per cent).

Twenty three out of 30 Sensex stocks closed the session in the red. Prominent losers in the 30-share Sensex pack were Yes Bank (-8.97 per cent), Axis Bank (-4.04 per cent), Induslnd Bank (-3.14 per cent), TCS (-2.86 per cent), Kotak Bank (-2.76 per cent) and ONGC (-2.47 per cent). Heavyweights Infosys, TCS and ITC contributed most to the losses.

In terms of stock-specific action, IT giants Infosys Ltd and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) were among the top drags on Friday. Infosys closed 2.43 per cent down on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), while TCS slipped 2.86 per cent.

Private-sector lender Yes Bank Ltd was the top percentage loser, plunging as much as 15 per cent to a four-week low after its quarterly profit missed estimates. JSW Steel fell to a two-month low after brokerages cut target prices, citing concerns over debt and margins.

