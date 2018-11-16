NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Market

Sensex Ends 196 Points Higher, Nifty Settles Above 10,680: 10 Things To Know

Share markets on Friday: Top gainers on the 50-scrip index Nifty were Bharti Airtel, Eicher Motors, HCL Tech, Bajaj Finance and Reliance.

Market | | Updated: November 16, 2018 15:46 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Sensex Ends 196 Points Higher, Nifty Settles Above 10,680: 10 Things To Know

Share markets on Friday: Eighteen out of 30 Sensex stocks closed in the green.

Continuingits rising streak for the second day, domestic stock markets ended Friday's session on a positive note. Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) benchmark index Sensex closed at 35,457.16, up 196.62 points or 0.56per cent. The Nifty50 index of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) rose 65.50 points or 0.62 per cent to settle at 10,682.20. The indices were boosted by a surge in top financial and energy stocks amid continued foreign fund inflows and strengthening rupee. With this, both benchmark indices recorded their third straight weekly gains.
Here are 10 things to know about Sensex, Nifty trading on Friday:
  1. Top gainers on the 50-scrip index Nifty were Bharti Airtel (+9.10 per cent), Eicher Motors (+3.55 per cent), HCL Tech (+3.36 per cent), Bajaj Finance (+3.06 per cent) and Reliance (+2.57 per cent).
  2. Eighteen out of 30 Sensex stocks closed in the green. Prominent gainers in the 30-share Sensex pack were Bharti Airtel (+9.81 per cent), Reliance (+2.79 per cent), HeroMotoCorp (+1.81 per cent), SBIN (+1.75 per cent), HDFC (+1.67 per cent) and HDFC Bank (+1.26 per cent). Reliance, HDFC and HDFC Bank contributed most to the gains.
  3. The rupee was trading higher by 25 paise at 71.72 against the US dollar (intra-day) on Friday, which boosted the indices.
  4. Positive leads from other Asian markets tracking overnight gains at Wall Street also strengthened investor's sentiment, traders said.
  5. Continued capital inflows by foreign funds and retail investors kept market's mood upbeat, they added. 
  6. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) accumulated shares worth a net of Rs 2,043.06 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth Rs 165.31 crore on Thursday, provisional data showed.
  7. In stocks-specific action, shares of Jet Airways surged for a second straight day on Friday, and settled 8.07 per cent higher on BSE, following media reports that the debt-laden airline was nearing a rescue deal with conglomerate Tata Sons Ltd.
  8. Yes Bank's shares extended its slide, closing 7.14 per cent lower on BSE, after OP Bhatt, an external expert of the 'Search & Selection Committee' set up to find a new CEO to replace Rana Kapoor, who resigned on Thursday.
  9. Infosys' stock, closed 0.90 per cent lower on BSE. The software services exporter on Thursday appointed Deputy Chief Financial Officer Jayesh Sanghrajka as the interim finance head of the company.
  10. Meanwhile, trade deficit in October widened to $17.13 billion due to a higher oil import bill, the country's trade ministry said in a statement on Thursday. (With inputs from agencies)


NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Stock marketsshare markets

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Cyclone GajaTrupti DesaiMercedes BenzMIUI 10Alok VermaLive TVTamil NewsLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusJawa MotorcycleIPL 2019Redmi Note 6 ProSara Ali KhanKeto DietFantastic BeastsMirzapur

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Top