Sensex Ends 196 Points Higher, Nifty Settles Above 10,680: 10 Things To Know

Share markets on Friday: Eighteen out of 30 Sensex stocks closed in the green.

Continuingits rising streak for the second day, domestic stock markets ended Friday's session on a positive note. Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) benchmark index Sensex closed at 35,457.16, up 196.62 points or 0.56per cent. The Nifty50 index of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) rose 65.50 points or 0.62 per cent to settle at 10,682.20. The indices were boosted by a surge in top financial and energy stocks amid continued foreign fund inflows and strengthening rupee. With this, both benchmark indices recorded their third straight weekly gains.