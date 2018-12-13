NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Market

Sensex Closes 150 Points Higher, Nifty Settles At 10,791: 10 Things To Know

Twenty nine out of the 50 stocks on the Nifty closed in the positive zone, with India Bulls Housing Finance being the top gainer on the index.

Market | | Updated: December 13, 2018 16:17 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Sensex Closes 150 Points Higher, Nifty Settles At 10,791: 10 Things To Know

Seventeen out of 30 Sensex stocks finished the session higher.

Domestic stock markets rose for the third straight session on Thursday after inflation eased sharply in November and the new Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das move to open up a dialogue with lenders pushed up banking counters. Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) benchmark index Sensex closed at 35,929.64, up 150.57 points or 0.42 per cent from the previous close, and the Nifty50 index of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) fell 53.95 points or 0.50 per cent to end at 10,791.55. Except media stocks, all the sectoral indices closed in the positive terrain.
10 things to know about stock markets trading on Thursday:
  1. Twenty nine out of the 50 stocks on the Nifty closed in the positive zone, with India Bulls Housing Finance (5.41 per cent) being the top gainer on the index. Other major gainers on the 50-scrip index Nifty were Grasim, Bajaj Finserv, Wipro and Maruti.
  2. Seventeen out of 30 Sensex stocks finished the session higher. Wipro (+2.64 per cent), Infosys (+2.62 per cent), Kotak Bank (+2.56 per cent), Maruti (+2.18 per cent), Larsen & Tourbo (+1.77 per cent) and Tata Motors (+1.56 per cent) were the top advancers.
  3. "In anticipation of some firm measures to ease the credit squeeze by the new RBI Governor post his meeting with PSU bank chiefs, markets rallied in the morning but cooled off in the second half on some profit booking," said Viral Berawala, CIO, Essel Mutual Fund. "Stocks with rural focus also gained momentum on expectations of some pro-rural announcements by the Central government," he added.
  4. Recovery in rupee and positive cues from other Asian markets too influenced investor sentiments on Thursday, traders were quoted as saying in a Press Trust of India (PTI) report.    
  5. The rupee rose 35 paise to 71.66 against the dollar in intra-day trade.
  6. On the other hand, Yes Bank was the biggest loser on both the indices, falling over 6 per cent after its board meet concluded. The bank said it has finalised a candidate for the chairman's position and would be seeking approval from the RBI. The bank, however, did not disclose the candidate's name.    
  7. Brent crude oil futures were trading flat at $60.15 per barrel.  
  8. RBI's new governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday said he will meet heads of state-run lenders to address problems facing the banking sector.     
  9. Earlier provisional data from the government released on Wednesday showed retail inflation rate, which includes food and energy prices, falling to 2.33 per cent on an annual basis in November, remaining below the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) medium-term target of 4 per cent for a fourth straight month, 
  10. On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,299.43 crore on Wednesday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 1,121.29 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed. (With inputs from agencies)


NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Share markets todaySensex Nifty

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live TVTamil NewsHOP LiveEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusAmazonFlipkart SaleIsha AmbaniKamal NathIndia vs AustraliaKapil SharmaIPL 2019Ashok Gehlot

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Top