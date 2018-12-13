Sensex Closes 150 Points Higher, Nifty Settles At 10,791: 10 Things To Know

Seventeen out of 30 Sensex stocks finished the session higher.

Domestic stock markets rose for the third straight session on Thursday after inflation eased sharply in November and the new Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das move to open up a dialogue with lenders pushed up banking counters. Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) benchmark index Sensex closed at 35,929.64, up 150.57 points or 0.42 per cent from the previous close, and the Nifty50 index of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) fell 53.95 points or 0.50 per cent to end at 10,791.55. Except media stocks, all the sectoral indices closed in the positive terrain.