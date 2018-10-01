Sensex Closes 299 Points Higher, Nifty Reclaims 11,000; Yes Bank Rises 9%

Share markets on Monday: Twenty two out of 30 Sensex stocks finished the session in the green.

Domestic stock markets closed on a positive note on Monday amid rise in country's manufacturing sector activity in September. The S&P BSE Sensex climbed 299 points, or 0.83 per cent, to end at 36,526.14. The NSE Nifty50 index rose 77.85 points or 0.71 per cent to settle at 11,008.30.

Twenty two out of 30 Sensex stocks finished the session in the green. Prominent gainers in the 30-share Sensex pack were Yes Bank (+9.68%), TCS (+3.26%), HDFC (+3.16%), SBIN (+3.04%), ICICI Bank (+3.00%) and Tata Motors (+2.60%). Yes Bank (+8.82%), Hindalco (+6.25%), IndiabUlls Housing Finance (+4.11%), HDFC (+3.45%) and SBIN (+3.24%) led the pack of Nifty gainers.

Larsen & Tourbo (-1.52%), Kotak Bank (-1.76%), Reliance (-2.12%), Induslnd Bank (-2.25%), Axis Bank (-3.00%) and Bharti Airtel (-4.07%) were the main losers on Sensex. Bharti Airtel (-4.18%), Hindustan Petroleum (-3.36%), Axis Bank (-3.34%), Ultracemco (-2.93%) and Induslnd Bank (-2.43%) were the main laggards on NSE Nifty.

The country's manufacturing sector activity improved in September amid gains in new orders, output and employment, a monthly survey said Monday. The Nikkei India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index strengthened slightly in September to 52.2, up from 51.7 in August, as sales rose from both domestic as well as foreign clients.

Market participants were concerned about liquidity conditions after the Reserve Bank of India Thursday allowed banks to dip further into statutory cash reserves in a bid to ease a liquidity squeeze afflicting the nation's money markets. (With agencies inputs)



