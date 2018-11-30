NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Sensex Closes 23 Points Higher, Nifty Settles At 10,876: 10 Things To Know

Share markets on Friday: Top gainers on the 50-scrip index Nifty were Yes Bank ), Wipro, Cipla, Dr Reddy's and Tech Mahindra.

Share markets on Friday: Thirteen out of 30 Sensex stocks closed in the green.

The domestic stock markets closed on a flat-to-positive note on Friday amid falling crude oil prices and an healthy inflow of foreign funds. Ahead of key economic growth data release, the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) benchmark index Sensex ended at 36,194.30, up 23.89points or 0.07 per cent from the previous close, and the Nifty50 index of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) edged higher by 18.05points or 0.17per cent to settle at 10,876.75. The indices were boosted by a surge in pharma, realty and IT stocks.
  1. Top gainers on the 50-scrip index Nifty were Yes Bank (+6.26 per cent), Wipro (+3.14 per cent), Cipla (+3.03 per cent), Dr Reddy's (+2.81 per cent) and Tech Mahindra (+2.81 per cent).
  2. Banking stocks witnessed selling pressure on the NSE. In contrast, IT, realty and healthcare stocks outperformed the benchmark index. 
  3. Thirteen out of 30 Sensex stocks closed in the green. 
  4. Top gainers in the 30-share Sensex pack were Yes Bank (+5.73 per cent), Wipro (+3.14 per cent), Kotak Bank (+2.44 per cent), Mahindra & Mahindra (+2.21 per cent), Sun Pharma (+1.84 per cent) and Maruti (+1.52 per cent). HDFC, Kotak Bank and Infosys contributed the most to the gains.
  5. Shares of non-banking financial companies gained after Reserve Bank of India (RBI) relaxed rules to sell or securitise their loan books, in a bid to ease persistent stress in the sector.
  6. Shares of Dewan Housing Finance Corp Ltd's closed 5.71 per cent higher on BSE, while those of Bajaj Finance Ltd closed at 0.69 per cent higher on the index.
  7. According to RK Gupta, Managing Director, Taurus Asset Management, the decline in international crude oil prices and strengthening of rupee were the positives on Friday. "Investors are also eyeing outcome of the G20 meet over the weekend," he said.
  8. Brent was down 55 cents at $58.96 a barrel by 1015 GMT or 3:45 pm IST, while US crude was down 75 cents at $50.70.
  9. The rupee hit a fresh three-month high on Friday. The local currency traded at 69.595 per dollar after the American currency weakened against some currencies overseas, reported news agency Reuters.
  10. Q2 GDP, fiscal deficit and core sector growth data will be released later in the day. (With inputs from agencies)


