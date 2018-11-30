Sensex Closes 23 Points Higher, Nifty Settles At 10,876: 10 Things To Know

Share markets on Friday: Thirteen out of 30 Sensex stocks closed in the green.

The domestic stock markets closed on a flat-to-positive note on Friday amid falling crude oil prices and an healthy inflow of foreign funds. Ahead of key economic growth data release, the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) benchmark index Sensex ended at 36,194.30, up 23.89points or 0.07 per cent from the previous close, and the Nifty50 index of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) edged higher by 18.05points or 0.17per cent to settle at 10,876.75. The indices were boosted by a surge in pharma, realty and IT stocks.