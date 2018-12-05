Sensex Closes 249 Points Lower, Nifty Settles At 10,784: 10 Points

Share markets on Wednesday: Twenty four out of 30 Sensex stocks closed in the red.

The domestic stock markets closed on a negative note on Wednesday after Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept the repo rate -- the key rate at which the central bank lends short-term funds to commercial banks -- unchanged at 6.5 per cent. Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) benchmark index Sensex settled at 35,884.41, down 249.90 points or 0.69 per cent from the previous close, and the Nifty50 index of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) fell 84.55 points or 0.74 per cent to close at 10,784.95. All the sectoral indices on BSE and NSE traded in the red led by metal, auto and healthcare stocks.