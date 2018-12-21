Sensex Sheds 689 Points To Close At 35,742, Nifty Settles At 10,754

Major laggards on the BSE were Wipro, Adani Ports, Maruti, Infosys, TCS and Bharti Airtel.

Domestic stock markets fell over 1.5 per cent on Friday, tracking broader Asia, as investors remained jittery amid uncertain global cues on the possibility of a US government shutdown and further rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve next year. Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) benchmark index Sensex closed at 35,742.07, down 689.60 points or 1.89 per cent from the previous close, and the Nifty50 index of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) plunged 197.70 points or 1.81 per cent to settle at 10,754.00.

The S&P BSE Sensex sank as much as 736.93 points to 35,694.74 at the day's lowest point, while the Nifty50 fell 213.05 points to hit an intraday low of 10,738.65.

Financials and IT stocks were among the top drags with Infosys Ltd's closing 3.16 per cent lower on the BSE. The software services exporter appointed Bharti Airtel Ltd's Nilanjan Roy as its chief financial officer after market hours on Thursday.

Forty five out of the 50 stocks on the Nifty closed in the red. Prominent losers on the 50-scrip index were Indian Oil (-5.44 per cent), UPL (-4.55 per cent), Adani Ports (-3.71 per cent), ZEEL (-3.44 per cent) and Maruti (-3.43 per cent).

On Thursday, foreign institutional investors sold net shares worth Rs 386.44 crore, provisional data from the NSE showed. In the last session, Sensex had ended at 36,431.67 and Nifty50 at 10,951.70.

